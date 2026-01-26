Patriots Beat Broncos, Heading To Super Bowl

For the 12th time in franchise history, the New England Patriots are heading to the Super Bowl.

New England quarterback Drake Maye had a rushing touchdown and threw for 86 yards as his team beat the Denver Broncos on the road yesterday in the AFC Championship game by a final score of 10 to seven.

Christian Gonzalez intercepted Denver QB Jarrett Stidham late in the fourth quarter to secure victory for New England.

Up next for the Patriots is Super Bowl 60 February 8th against the Seattle Seahawks