Patriots Beat Broncos, Heading To Super Bowl

Patriots Beat Broncos, Heading To Super Bowl
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast NewsSports News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
January 26, 2026

For the 12th time in franchise history, the New England Patriots are heading to the Super Bowl.

New England quarterback Drake Maye had a rushing touchdown and threw for 86 yards as his team beat the Denver Broncos on the road yesterday in the AFC Championship game by a final score of 10 to seven.

Christian Gonzalez intercepted Denver QB Jarrett Stidham late in the fourth quarter to secure victory for New England.

Up next for the Patriots is Super Bowl 60 February 8th against the Seattle Seahawks

RELATED ARTICLES

NH News Briefs 1-23-2026

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Jan. 23, 2026
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

New Granite State Poll Released

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Jan. 22, 2026
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsPolitics NewsSeacoast News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2026, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital