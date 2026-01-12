Patriots Beat Chargers To Advance In Playoffs

Patriots Beat Chargers To Advance In Playoffs
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
January 12, 2026

The New England Patriots are one step closer to the Super Bowl after advancing in the NFL playoffs.

New England quarterback Drake Maye threw a 28 yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter as his team defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 16 to three at Gillette Stadium last night.

Kicker Andy Borregales also added three field goals for the AFC East champion Patriots.

New England awaits the winner of tonight’s contest between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Houston Texans.

