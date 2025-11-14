Patriots Extend Winning Streak To Eight Games

The New England Patriots are on an eight-game winning streak after picking up another victory at home.

New England quarterback Drake Maye threw for 281 yards and a touchdown as his team beat the New York Jets by a final score of 27 to 14 at Gillette Stadium last night.

Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson added two rushing scores and New England remains on top of the AFC East with a record of nine wins and two losses.

The next game for the Patriots is November 23rd against the Cincinnati Bengals.