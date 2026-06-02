Patriots Finish Up Trade For WR Brown

Patriots Finish Up Trade For WR Brown
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast NewsSports News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
June 2, 2026

What’s been rumored for months is now official, A.J. Brown is now a member of the New England Patriots.

The defending AFC Champions completed a deal with the Philadelphia Eagles to acquire Brown in exchange for a 2028 first round draft pick and 2027 fifth-round selection.

Brown is a Super Bowl champion and is expected to serve as a key weapon for Patriots quarterback Drake Maye.

He’ll also be reunited with former Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel, who currently leads New England.

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