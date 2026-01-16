Patriots Hosting Texans In NFL Playoffs

January 16, 2026

The New England Patriots will have the support of their home crowd as they look to advance in the NFL playoffs.

The AFC East champions are hosting the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts for Divisional Round action.

New England is coming off a win over the Los Angeles Chargers last Sunday, while the Texans beat the Pittsburgh Steelers Monday night.

Kickoff for Sunday’s game is set for 3 p.m.

