Patriots Lose In Super Bowl To Seahawks
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
February 9, 2026

The New England Patriots will have to wait at least one more year before winning another Super Bowl title.

New England quarterback Drake Maye threw two touchdowns and pair of interceptions as the his team fell to the Seattle Seahawks 29 to 13 in Super Bowl 60 at Levi’s Stadium last night.

The Patriots gave up six sacks to the Seahawks defense and finish with an overall record this season of 17 wins and four losses.

New England will have the 31st pick in April’s NFL Draft.

