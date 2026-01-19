Patriots, Rams Secure Wins To Wrap Up Divisional Round

The Divisional Round of the NFL postseason is in the books.

The New England Patriots thumped the Houston Texans 28-16 from Foxboro while the L.A.Rams edged the Chicago Bears 20-17 in overtime from Chicago.

New England visits Denver for the AFC Championship game after the top-seeded Broncos took down the Bills 33-30 in OT on Saturday. Bo Nix fractured his ankle during the game and backup QB Jarrett Stidham will take over.

Los Angeles will head to Seattle to play for a spot in Super Bowl 60 after the NFC-best Seahawks blew out the 49ers 41-6 in Saturday’s nightcap.