Patriots, Rams Secure Wins To Wrap Up Divisional Round
The Divisional Round of the NFL postseason is in the books.
The New England Patriots thumped the Houston Texans 28-16 from Foxboro while the L.A.Rams edged the Chicago Bears 20-17 in overtime from Chicago.
New England visits Denver for the AFC Championship game after the top-seeded Broncos took down the Bills 33-30 in OT on Saturday. Bo Nix fractured his ankle during the game and backup QB Jarrett Stidham will take over.
Los Angeles will head to Seattle to play for a spot in Super Bowl 60 after the NFC-best Seahawks blew out the 49ers 41-6 in Saturday’s nightcap.