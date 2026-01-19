Patriots, Rams Secure Wins To Wrap Up Divisional Round

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
January 18, 2026

The Divisional Round of the NFL postseason is in the books.

The New England Patriots thumped the Houston Texans 28-16 from Foxboro while the L.A.Rams edged the Chicago Bears 20-17 in overtime from Chicago.

New England visits Denver for the AFC Championship game after the top-seeded Broncos took down the Bills 33-30 in OT on Saturday. Bo Nix fractured his ankle during the game and backup QB Jarrett Stidham will take over.

Los Angeles will head to Seattle to play for a spot in Super Bowl 60 after the NFC-best Seahawks blew out the 49ers 41-6 in Saturday’s nightcap.

