Paul Mescal on meeting Paul McCartney: ‘He’s an extraordinary man’

Classic Hits & OldiesClassic RockEntertainment News
Jill Lances
September 3, 2025
Paul Mescal, Joseph Quinn, Barry Keoghan and Harris Dickinson are introduced onstage to promote four upcoming biopics about The Beatles at the Sony Pictures Entertainment presentation during CinemaCon on March 31, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Paul Mescal is set to play Paul McCartney in Sam Mendes’ upcoming Beatles films, and he revealed in a new interview with IndieWire that he has had a chance to meet the two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer.

“He’s an extraordinary man,” Mescal shares, “like to spend any time — it’s a crazy sentence to say that I’ve spent time with that man, let alone play him.”

Mescal also confirmed that we will be hearing his voice in the films. Asked whether he plans to do his own singing, he replied, “Yeah, yeah, absolutely, yeah.”

Mendes’ Beatles films, titled The Beatles – A Four-Film Cinematic Event, will be released in April 2028, with each film being told from a different band member's point of view.

In addition to Mescal, the movies will star Harris Dickinson as John LennonBarry Keoghan as Ringo Starr and Joseph Quinn as George Harrison.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Author Ben Greenman on Pop Star Sly Stone

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Feb. 21, 2024
Classic Hits & OldiesEntertainment NewsMaineNew Hampshire

A Conversation with Singer Gilbert O’ Sullivan

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Feb. 16, 2023
Classic Hits & OldiesConcertsEntertainment NewsEventsInterviewsMorning Information Center

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital