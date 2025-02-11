Paul Rudd, Tim Robinson star in trailer for new comedy ‘Friendship’

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
February 11, 2025
A24

Paul Rudd and Tim Robinson are frenemies in the new trailer for the upcoming comedy Friendship.

The new A24 film takes Robinson's signature cringe-style comedy to the big screen. Written and directed by Andrew DeYoung, the film follows suburban dad Craig, played by Robinson, who "falls hard for his charismatic new neighbor," according to its official description. As Craig attempts to make an adult male friend, he threatens to ruin both of their lives.

The trailer finds Robinson's Craig invited over to his neighbor's house for a drink with some of his buddies. After a moment of bonding, the men break out into a rendition of "My Boo" by The Ghost Town DJ's.

Just when Craig feels as though he's made some new friends, he gets brought back down to earth.

"Look, we had a couple of really nice hangs, but I think it best that we go our separate ways. I don't wish to continue this friendship," Rudd says in the trailer.

Kate Mara and Jack Dylan Grazer also star in the film, which makes its U.S. premiere on March 9. It hits theaters sometime in May.

