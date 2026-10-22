Pay Raise For NH Snow Plow Drivers
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Snow plow drivers in New Hampshire hired by the state are getting a pay raise.
The Executive Council yesterday approved a 15-percent increase in the hourly rate.
However, it was reported they voiced concern about the disparity in pay between contractors and state DOT employees.
The DOT has a 26-percent vacancy rate, nevertheless, councilors pressed Commissioner David Rodrigue to bring more of the work in-house.