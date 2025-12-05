‘Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man’ gets title, release date

Barry Keoghan and Cillian Murphy on set of "Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man.' (Robert Viglasky/Netflix)

The upcoming Peaky Blinders film now has an official title and a release date.

This next installment in the franchise is called Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man. It will arrive in select cinemas for a theatrical release on March 6, 2026, before streaming on Netflix on March 20.

Cillian Murphy reprises his role as Tommy Shelby in the upcoming film, which also stars Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Roth, Sophie Rundle, Barry Keoghan, Stephen Graham and Jay Lycurgo.

“It seems like Tommy Shelby wasn’t finished with me,” Murphy said to Netflix's Tudum. “It is very gratifying to be re-collaborating with Steven Knight and Tom Harper on the film version of Peaky Blinders. This is one for the fans.”

Other Peaky Blinders alum coming along for the new movie are Ned Dennehy, Packy Lee and Ian Peck.

The upcoming film takes place in Birmingham in 1940.

"Amidst the chaos of WWII, Tommy Shelby is driven back from a self-imposed exile to face his most destructive reckoning yet. With the future of the family and the country at stake, Tommy must face his own demons, and choose whether to confront his legacy, or burn it to the ground. By order of the Peaky Blinders," according to its official logline.

Harper directs the film from a script by Knight. Knight created and wrote the original series.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.