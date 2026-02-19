‘Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man’ trailer reveals Barry Keoghan as Tommy Shelby’s son

Entertainment News
Andrea Tuccillo
February 19, 2026
Barry Keoghan and Cillian Murphy in 'Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man.' (Netflix)

Like father, like son. The new trailer for Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man reveals Barry Keoghan as Duke Shelby, the son of Cillian Murphy’s notorious gangster Tommy Shelby, who has taken over the family business.

The clip shows Tommy returning to his old stomping grounds in Birmingham, England, seven years after the events of season 6. As his sister Ada puts it, Tommy's son has been "running the Peaky Blinders like it’s 1919 all over again."

We eventually see Tommy coming face to face with his son and pouring a shot of whiskey. “Once, I nearly got f****** everything,” we hear Tommy say. “But 'nearly' doesn’t count.”

The movie trailer also shows Rebecca Ferguson as a mysterious new character and Tim Roth as a British fascist sympathizer.

Peaky Blinders the series originally ran from 2013 to 2022. The movie is set during World War II and finds Murphy's Tommy "driven back from a self-imposed exile to face his most destructive reckoning yet."

Tom Harper directs the film from a script by Steven Knight. Knight created and wrote the original series.

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man hits select theaters March 6 and debuts on Netflix March 20.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Woody reunites with Buzz, Jessie and more in ‘Toy Story 5’ official trailer

Mary Pat Thompson
Feb. 19, 2026
Entertainment News

In brief: ‘Imperfect Women’ trailer and more

Mary Pat Thompson
Feb. 19, 2026
Entertainment News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2026, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital