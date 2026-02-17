Pedro Pascal is back in new ‘Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu’ trailer

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
February 17, 2026
Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin in 'Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu.' (Lucasfilm)

This is the way (to the movie theaters).

Lucasfilm has released a new trailer for the upcoming film Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu. Pedro Pascal stars as Din Djarin in the movie based on the popular Disney+ TV series The Mandalorian.

"The evil Empire has fallen, and Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy," according to the film's official description. "As the fledgling New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for, they have enlisted the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin and his young apprentice Grogu."

Sigourney Weaver and Jeremy Allen White also star in the movie, directed and produced by Jon Favreau. Kathleen Kennedy, Dave Filoni and Ian Bryce produce the film.

"The kid will live centuries beyond me. I won't always be around to protect him," Din Djarin says in the trailer.

After a series of action-packed fight scenes and brand-new alien creatures, the trailer ends with Grogu snacking on a blue cookie.

"Let's save the rest for after dinner," Din tells Grogu, who ignores him and takes another bite of his sweet treat.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu, which was filmed for IMAX, exclusively arrives in theaters on May 22.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Lucasfilm.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

