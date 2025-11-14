Pelham NH Fatal Crash

A 19-year-old teenager died last night after the Pelham Police Department said his car crashed into a utility pole.

Emergency crews arrived to the scene of the single-car crash last night around 9. Police said the vehicle he was driving had heavy rollover damage from striking the utility pole.

Liberty Utilities said nearly 1-thousand customers  living in the area temporarily lost power last night due to the damaged utility pole but all power has been restored today.

The Pelham Police Department said the driver, identified as a 19-year-old who lived in Pelham, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe speed was a contributing factor, but the investigation was still ongoing today.

