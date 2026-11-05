Pennsylvania reports 6th measles-associated death amid outbreak: Health officials

The measles virus, transmission microscopy view. (BSIP/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

A sixth person in Pennsylvania has died of measles, state health officials said Wednesday.

The person was unvaccinated and a resident of Jefferson County, according to the officials.

This brings the nation’s total to seven measles-associated deaths this year, which includes six in Pennsylvania and one in New York.

Pennsylvania has reported 1,467 cases so far this year, becoming the largest outbreak in U.S. recent memory.

The death in Pennsylvania comes just days after New York state reported its first known measles-associated death in the state in over 30 years.

Health officials said a child died in Lewis County amid the ongoing outbreak.

At least 96% of measles cases in the U.S. this year have been among people who are unvaccinated or whose vaccination status is unknown.

Early symptoms include cough, runny nose, fever as high as 104 degrees Fahrenheit and red, watery eyes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Two to three days after symptoms start, patients may develop Koplik spots, which are tiny white spots that may appear inside the mouth on the inner cheek.

Three to five days after symptoms start, patients may experience a rash, first appearing on the face at the hairline before moving downwards to the neck, chest, stomach, arms, legs and feet. Fever may spike even higher than 104 F when the rash appears, the CDC says.

Nationally, more than 4,800 measles cases have been confirmed this year in the U.S., with infections reported in almost every state, according to the CDC. It's the highest number of illnesses from measles since 1991.

The CDC currently recommends that people receive two doses of the MMR vaccine, the first at ages 12 to 15 months and the second between 4 and 6 years old. One dose is 93% effective in preventing measles infection, and two doses are 97% effective, the CDC says.

Infants aged 6 to 11 months living in or traveling to high-risk outbreak areas may receive an early third dose of the MMR vaccine.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.