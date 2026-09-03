Pennsylvania youth football coaches charged following on-field fight

(Getty Images stock photo/Marcia Straub)

(NEW YORK) -- Three Pennsylvania youth football coaches were charged Thursday, days after they were part of a massive brawl caught on video during the final minutes of a game, police said.

The clash took place during the final minutes of Saturday's game between Carlynton and Keystone Oaks, who were made up of 8 and 9-year-old players, in Carnegie, a Pittsburgh suburb. Carlynton coach DeQuay Canton, 24, was seen screaming at the sideline of the opposing team and then confronted one of their coaches, Frank McGrath, 37, the criminal complaint said.

Although referees tried to separate them, the fight escalated as more Keystone Oaks coaches came onto the field and fought with the Canton, according to the criminal complaint.

At one point during the fight, another Keystone Oaks coach, Joseph Kobiak, 35, and the Canton were seen throwing a punch at the other's head as bystanders looked on and called to watch the kids, according to the video and the criminal complaint.

On Thursday, the Carnegie Police Department charged Canton with disorderly conduct and harassment. The police allege he threw punches "which would have caused substantial harm and most definitely caused serious inconvenience."

Police also charged McGrath and Kobiak by summons with disorderly conduct and harassment for participating in the fight.

The investigation is ongoing. Attorney information for the coaches wasn't immediately available.

Steel City Youth Football League, which organized the game, said in a statement Monday that it suspended two coaches involved in the fight indefinitely.

The two teams independently suspended five additional members involved in the clash, according to the league.

"League officials are reviewing video footage, referee reports, and witness statements. The scope of this inquiry is not limited to the ejected individuals; the investigation may expand to include additional personnel, coaches, or spectators found to be involved," Steel City Youth Football League said in a statement.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.