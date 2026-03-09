Pentagon IDs 7th US service member killed in Iran war

The Defense Department has identified Sgt. Benjamin N. Pennington, 26, of Glendale, Ky., who succumbed to his injuries following a March 1 attack on his base in Saudi Arabia. DoD

(WASHINGTON) -- The Defense Department on Monday identified another U.S. service member who died following the opening wave of Iranian retaliatory attacks across the Middle East, marking the seventh U.S. service member to die in the war with Iran.

Sgt. Benjamin Pennington, 26, died Sunday from injuries he sustained during a March 1 retaliation strike on U.S. troops at Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia from Iran.

"He gave the ultimate sacrifice for the country he loved," Lt. Gen. Sean A. Gainey, the top officer for Army Space and Missile Defense Command, said in a statement. "That makes him nothing less than a hero, and he will always be remembered that way. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends."

Pennington enlisted in the Army in 2017 as a supply specialist and was assigned to the 1st Space Battalion, 1st Space Brigade at Fort Carson, Colorado. He is set to be posthumously promoted to staff sergeant, the Army announced.

Pennington was working at a strategic radar installation responsible for early warning against incoming missile threats, a critical node in the U.S. military's missile-defense architecture, according to a source familiar with the situation.

On Saturday, President Donald Trump attended the dignified transfer of the other six American service members killed in the war's opening hours, after an Iranian drone struck in Kuwait. All six were killed in the same attack.

Even as the ceremony underscored the war's early toll, the president and senior Pentagon officials have been preparing the public for the likelihood that more casualties are ahead.

"The president's been right to say there will be casualties," Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said in an interview with the CBS News program "60 Minutes" on Sunday. "Things like this don't happen without casualties. There will be more casualties."

Hegseth cast the losses as a grim but familiar feature of war for a country that has spent more than two decades fighting in the Middle East.

"Especially our generation knows what it's like to see Americans come home in caskets," he said. "But that doesn't weaken us one bit. It stiffens our spine and our resolve to say this is a fight we will finish."

ABC News' Martha Raddatz contributed to this report.

