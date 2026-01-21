‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ season 3 gets first look, 2026 release date

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
January 21, 2026
Walker Scobell and Leah Sava Jeffries star in 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' season 2. (Disney/David Bukach)

Good news, Half-Bloods.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 3 will premiere later in 2026, Disney+ has announced. This announcement comes the day that the season finale of the show's second season debuted on the streaming service.

Disney released a video of stars Walker Scobell and Leah Sava Jeffries from the upcoming season 3 to announce the news. The clip also appeared midway through the credits of the season 2 finale.

"First look. First dance. Season 3 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians premieres THIS YEAR," the show's official Instagram account wrote on Wednesday.

In the clip, Percy Jackson (Scobell) and Annabeth Chase (Jeffries) attend a school dance together. The Stephen Sanchez song "Until I Found You" plays in the background as Annabeth pulls Percy to the dance floor. She takes Percy's hands and brings them to her waist as they sway together.

There is currently no word on when fans can expect to watch season 3 of the series, which is based on author Rick Riordan's novel The Titan's Curse.

Along with Scobell and Jeffries, season 2 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians starred Aryan Simhadri, Charlie Bushnell, Dior Goodjohn and Daniel Diemer.

A star-studded group of guest stars also appeared in the season, including Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jason Mantzoukas, Timothy Simons, Courtney B. Vance, Andra Day, Margaret Cho and Kristen Schaal.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

