Perez Hilton taken to hospital after appearing to harm himself on livestream: Sheriff’s office

Perez Hilton attends the grand opening of Caspian's Cocktails & Caviar at Caesars Palace on Jan. 10, 2025, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Celebrity blogger Perez Hilton was transported to a Miami area hospital this week, where he was said to be receiving medical attention after appearing to harm himself on a TikTok livestream video, law enforcement officials said Wednesday.

The update, which did not mention Hilton by name, comes after law enforcement in Miami responded to Hilton's home on Tuesday after receiving multiple calls claiming Hilton was "livestreaming acts of self-harm on social media," according to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office.

"The individual has been safely recovered and transported by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue to a local hospital, where he is receiving medical attention," the Sheriff's Office said Wednesday. "The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office Crisis Response Unit and Licensed Mental Health Professionals are also on scene providing support and resources to the individual's family."

Hilton's TikTok livestream on Tuesday allegedly appeared to show him harming himself with a knife, with a bloody torso and face.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office said in a previous statement Tuesday that deputies spoke with his family members on scene and "tactically disengaged while continuing to monitor the situation."

"In many incidents involving a person experiencing a mental health crisis or actively harming themselves, deputies prioritize de-escalation by creating time, distance, and opportunities for communication," the Sheriff's Office said, adding this tactic can "reduce the likelihood of a suicide-by-cop encounter and minimize the risk of injury to the individual, deputies, and the public."

Hilton's representatives, Golden Artists Entertainment, released a statement Tuesday night, saying they were "aware of the concerning content circulating online involving our client."

"At this time, we have not been able to make direct contact with him, despite our ongoing efforts to reach him. Our primary concern is Perez's health and well being, as well as the well being of his family," the statement added.

ABC News has reached out to TikTok for a comment.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide — free, confidential help is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Call or text the national lifeline at 988.

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