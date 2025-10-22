Person arrested after driving into barricade near White House: Secret Service

National News
Alex Ederson and Jack Moore, ABC News
October 22, 2025
A bomb detection robot inspects a vehicle that rammed a security barricade at the White House complex on October 21, 2025 in Washington, DC. The Secret Service reported that one individual was arrested and that the vehicle is now deemed safe. Andrew Leyden/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- A person has been arrested after driving his car into a security gate near the White House on Tuesday night, the U.S. Secret Service said.

It happened at about 10:37 p.m. at a security gate at 17th and E streets southwest of the White House, the Secret Service said in a statement.

"The individual was immediately arrested by U.S. Secret Service Uniformed Division officers, and the vehicle was assessed by Secret Service and the Metropolitan Police Department and deemed safe," the Secret Service said in a statement. "Additional information will be provided upon conclusion of the investigation."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Mom arrested after leaving newborn at Manhattan subway station: Police

Aaron Katersky and Emily Shapiro, ABC News
Oct. 22, 2025
National News

Trump administration seeks to dissolve remaining order blocking National Guard deployment to Portland

Meredith Deliso, ABC News
Oct. 21, 2025
National News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital