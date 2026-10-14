Person of interest identified in sexual assault at frat party near University of Chicago, school says

The AEPi fraternity house near the University of Chicago campus, Oct. 12, 2026. (Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune/TNS via Getty Images)

A person of interest has been identified in an alleged sexual assault that took place at a fraternity near the University of Chicago, according to university officials.

"The individual is not a University of Chicago student or affiliated with the University. The University banned him from campus," the university wrote in a statement Tuesday.

At around 2 a.m. on Sunday morning, a woman not affiliated with the university reported that she was sexually assaulted during a party at a fraternity house, according to the university.

An individual was interviewed about the assault, and the suspect fled the house, according to the university.

"The University's public notice about the report of sexual assault the day it happened encouraged others with knowledge of the events to help identify a suspect. This identification has been corroborated by key witness statements and video evidence from University cameras and license plate readers, all of which has been shared with CPD by the Department of Safety & Security," the university said in a statement.

Cameras in the area showed an individual fitting the description running from the house, according to the university.

The university said it would not release the name of the person of interest as the Chicago Police Department's investigation continues.

University police arranged for the alleged victim to be transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she received care and university police contacted the Chicago Police Department, the university said.

"This is deeply concerning for the University community. The safety and well-being of our students and all who come to our community is our highest priority. Many people at the University are working to support the victim and assist CPD in its response," the university said in a statement Sunday.

"While fraternities are not Recognized Student Organizations at UChicago and thus have no formal affiliation with the University, all University students are subject to University policies and disciplinary procedures. The University remains committed to addressing sexual misconduct cases that occur, to imposing disciplinary consequences as warranted, and to continually improving efforts to prevent sexual misconduct," the university said.

In a statement to ABC7 Chicago, Alpha Epsilon Pi Headquarters said it has been working with the chapter since it became aware of the incident and is cooperating with university administration and local law enforcement on its investigations.

The chapter has been told not to hold any events or programs while the investigation continues, according to ABC7.

"Alpha Epsilon Pi Fraternity unconditionally opposes, and its conditions of membership absolutely prohibit, any conduct considered as "sexual harassment" or "sexual assault." This includes such behaviors as repeated propositioning, coercive pressure, unwanted touching and physical violence," the fraternity said in a statement to ABC7.

The Chicago Police Department and Alpha Epsilon Pi did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.

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