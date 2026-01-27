Person shot in incident involving Border Patrol in Arizona, sheriff says

National News
ABC News
January 27, 2026

(NEW YORK) -- A person was shot in an incident involving U.S. Border Patrol in Arizona, a Pima County Sheriff's Department spokesperson told ABC News.

The shooting occurred early Tuesday morning, the Santa Rita Fire District said. Emergency responders provided first aid at the scene and the person was taken to a hospital in unknown condition, officials said.

The sheriff's office said it's working with the FBI and Customs and Border Protection.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

