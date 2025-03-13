Pete Buttigieg won’t seek Senate, Michigan governor jobs amid presidential bid speculation

Shannon Finney/Getty Images

(LANSING, Mich.) -- Former Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced Thursday morning that he will not run for U.S. Senate or governor in the state of Michigan, potentially clearing the way to possibly mount a run for president in 2028.

"I care deeply about who Michigan will elect as Governor and send to the U.S. Senate next year, but I have decided against competing in either race," Buttigieg wrote on X. "I remain enthusiastic about helping candidates who share our values - and who understand that in this moment, leadership means not only opposing today's cruel chaos, but also presenting a vision of a better alternative."

Buttigieg's announcement comes as Democrats grapple both with being locked out of power in Washington and the prospect of defending multiple key Senate seats in the 2026 midterms.

Buttigieg was expected to potentially announce a run for the seat being vacated by incumbent Sen. Gary Peters, who announced in January that he would not run for reelection.

