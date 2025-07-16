Pete Davidson expecting first child with girlfriend Elsie Hewitt

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
July 16, 2025
Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Pete Davidson is going to be a father.

The actor and comedian is expecting his first child with his girlfriend, Elsie Hewitt, ABC Audio has confirmed.

Hewitt confirmed the pregnancy news in a post shared to Instagram on Wednesday.

The carousel features several photos of the couple embracing, a video of the pair at one of Hewitt's ultrasound appointments, a photo of the ultrasound itself and a selfie of the couple wearing face masks.

"welp now everyone knows we had sex," Hewitt captioned the post.

Hewitt also included a screen grab of the viral moment from Love Island USA season 7 when Huda Mustafa told fellow Islander Nicolas Vansteenberghe she was a mother.

"Mamacita," Vansteenberghe says in the screenshot.

Davidson had previously spoken about his dream to start a family while guesting on Kevin Hart's talk show Hart to Heart in 2022.

“My favorite thing ever, which I’m yet to achieve, is I wanna have a kid. It's like my dream,” Davidson said. "I’m so excited for that chapter so that’s kind of what I’m just preparing for now, is trying to be like good as a dude and develop and get better so when that happens it’s just easier."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

James Gunn reveals first look at Milly Alcock in ‘Supergirl’ film

Mary Pat Thompson
Jul. 16, 2025
Entertainment News

Nintendo announces stars of live-action ‘The Legend of Zelda’ movie

Kelly McCarthy
Jul. 16, 2025
Entertainment News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital