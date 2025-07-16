Pete Davidson expecting first child with girlfriend Elsie Hewitt

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Pete Davidson is going to be a father.

The actor and comedian is expecting his first child with his girlfriend, Elsie Hewitt, ABC Audio has confirmed.

Hewitt confirmed the pregnancy news in a post shared to Instagram on Wednesday.

The carousel features several photos of the couple embracing, a video of the pair at one of Hewitt's ultrasound appointments, a photo of the ultrasound itself and a selfie of the couple wearing face masks.

"welp now everyone knows we had sex," Hewitt captioned the post.

Hewitt also included a screen grab of the viral moment from Love Island USA season 7 when Huda Mustafa told fellow Islander Nicolas Vansteenberghe she was a mother.

"Mamacita," Vansteenberghe says in the screenshot.

Davidson had previously spoken about his dream to start a family while guesting on Kevin Hart's talk show Hart to Heart in 2022.

“My favorite thing ever, which I’m yet to achieve, is I wanna have a kid. It's like my dream,” Davidson said. "I’m so excited for that chapter so that’s kind of what I’m just preparing for now, is trying to be like good as a dude and develop and get better so when that happens it’s just easier."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.