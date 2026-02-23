Peter Mandelson arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office amid Epstein files fallout

Lord Peter Mandelson leaving his home in Wiltshire. Ben Birchall/PA Images via Getty Images

(LONDON) -- Lord Peter Mandelson has been arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office, police said Monday.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police issued a statement, saying, "Officers have arrested a 72-year-old man on suspicion of misconduct in public office. He was arrested at an address in Camden on Monday and has been taken to a London police station for interview. This follows search warrants at two addresses in the Wiltshire and Camden areas."

Mandelson is a former U.K. ambassador to the United States.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

