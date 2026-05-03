Philadelphia 76ers Beat Boston Celtics In First Round Game Seven

The Philadelphia 76ers are moving on to the Eastern Conference Semifinals after beating the Boston Celtics at TD Garden.

The 76ers won a back-and-forth game against the Celtics 109-to-100, joining a small group of teams to overcome a three-to-one series deficit.

Star center Joel Embiid and guard Tyrese Maxey combined for 64-points in the win.

Former NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown paced a short-handed Celtics team with 33-points.

Philadelphia will face the New York Knicks in the next round.