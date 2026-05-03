Philadelphia 76ers Beat Boston Celtics In First Round Game Seven
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The Philadelphia 76ers are moving on to the Eastern Conference Semifinals after beating the Boston Celtics at TD Garden.
The 76ers won a back-and-forth game against the Celtics 109-to-100, joining a small group of teams to overcome a three-to-one series deficit.
Star center Joel Embiid and guard Tyrese Maxey combined for 64-points in the win.
Former NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown paced a short-handed Celtics team with 33-points.
Philadelphia will face the New York Knicks in the next round.