Pilot Hospitalized After Plane Crash In West Ossipee
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A pilot is recovering after a small plane crashed while landing on a grass airstrip inside an aviation community. Ossipee police said it happened at around 10 a.m. on Wednesday at Windstock Village Airport.
The pilot was the only person on board the Spirit SE-1 when it went down.
The man, believed to be in his 70s, didn’t have serious injuries.
The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the crash