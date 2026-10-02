Pilot Suffers Minor Injuries After Crashing Plane In Brunswick

Police say a pilot from Windham, New Hampshire escaped with minor injuries after crashing a plane while landing at the Brunswick Maine Executive Airport on Thursday.

According to the Brunswick Police Department, the 82-year-old pilot was flying a 1930s Kinner Sportwing airplane when the plane flipped over after landing.

The pilot was the only person on board, and was treated at the scene for what police said were minor injuries.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the cause of the crash.