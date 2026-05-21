Pinkerton Academy Threat Deemed Not Credible

Pinkerton Academy Threat Deemed Not Credible
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
May 21, 2026

Derry Police say a threat against Pinkerton Academy does not appear to be credible.

School officials evacuated the campus and dismissed students early yesterday after a call claimed armed individuals and explosives were on school grounds.

Authorities say the caller also demanded a ransom to prevent a further attack.

Officers from multiple agencies, including State Police and the FBI, searched the campus for several hours while K-9 units found no suspicious devices.

Officials say the investigation remains ongoing and classes are expected to resume.

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