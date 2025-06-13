Pixar reveals new details about ‘Toy Story 5’

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
June 13, 2025
Pixar

New details about Toy Story 5 have been unveiled.

Pixar took to the stage at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival on Friday, where chief creative officer Pete Docter confirmed new details about the upcoming film.

Joan Cusack is confirmed to return to her role as Jessie in the film. Docter also announced all-new characters that will appear in the film, including a tech tablet named Lily Pad, before showing off the first two minutes of the movie.

The animation studio also released a brand-new image from the film to Instagram. It features Jessie, Buzz Lightyear and Bullseye standing on top of a bed looking at the brand-new electronic tech tablet.

Toy Story 5 arrives in theaters on June 19, 2026.

Additionally, Docter announced a brand-new film on the way from Luca director Enrico Casarosa. The movie, which is titled Gatto, is set to arrive in summer 2027.

Gatto takes place in the Italian city of Venice. It follows the life of a cat who has spent years maneuvering the canal-ridden city.

"A black cat named Nero begins to question whether he’s lived the right lives. Indebted to a local feline mob boss, Nero finds himself in a quandary and is forced to forge a truly unexpected friendship that may finally lead him to his purpose—unless Venice gets the better of him first," according to its official synopsis.

