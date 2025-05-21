Plaistow Murder Update

Investigators this morning released autopsy results in connection with the death of a woman in Plaistow.

According to officials with the New Hampshire attorney general’s office, 39-year-old Margaret Jasmin died of multiple sharp force injuries.

Earlier this week, 36-year old Reya Jasmin was charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Margaret Jasmin, her wife.

Police were called to a home on Old County Road in Plaistow this past Sunday morning and found Margaret Jasmin dead from an apparent stab wound. Reya Jasmin was partially responsive and appeared to be suffering from several injuries and was taken to a hospital where she still remains.

