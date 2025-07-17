Plane crash kills 1 and injures 2 in remote area of Olympic National Park

National News
Jon Haworth, ABC News
July 17, 2025
Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket via Getty Images

(QUINAULT, WA) -- At least one person is dead and two others have been injured in a small plane crash in a remote area of Olympic National Park in Washington, authorities said.

The incident occurred on Tuesday evening at approximately 6:50 p.m. when park rangers were notified of a crash in the Quinault area of Olympic National Park on a steep slope north of the Irely Lake Trailhead, according to a statement from the National Park Service.

“Rangers immediately coordinated a response with Naval Air Station Whidbey Island Search and Rescue,” officials said. “The three occupants of the plane -- a Murphy SR3500 Moose -- were transported to a Level 1 Trauma Center.”

Authorities said that two occupants were being treated for their injuries and that one person died due to the crash.

Officials have not yet publicly identified the people involved in the incident and have given no details about what might have caused it in the first place.

The cause of the accident is unknown and is currently under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

DHS Secretary Noem says airline carry-on liquids limit could be changed soon

Luke Barr, ABC News
Jul. 16, 2025
National News

Father drowns after saving 5 people from rip current in South Carolina

Megan Forrester, ABC News
Jul. 16, 2025
National News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital