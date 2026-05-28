Plans For Later School Times On Hold In Manchester

Officials in the Manchester City School District are again putting plans for later start times on hold.

It is being recommended that proposal be put off for at least a year due to several questions that have been raised.

The plan calls for students at public elementary, middle and high schools to begin classes later in an effort to help save the district about 600-thousand dollars in operating costs.

But a survey showed reactions to this idea were mixed, with many people worried about how it could affect family schedules.