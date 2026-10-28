Plant-based butter recalled over yeast, mold and E.coli concerns receives FDA risk classification

Health News
Mary Kekatos, ABC News
October 28, 2026
Stock image of sliced butter (Getty Images stock photo)

A plant-based butter that was recently recalled has received a risk classification from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

More than 1,300 cases of Miyoko's Creamery European Style Salted Plant Milk Butter had been recalled due to concerns over yeast, mold and E. coli, according to an FDA report.

The FDA on Friday classified the recall as a Class II risk level, assigned when use of or exposure to a product "may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote."

The voluntary recall, which was initiated on Sept. 11, affected 10 states including Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, New Jersey, New Hampshire and Wisconsin, according to the FDA report.

It's unclear if anyone fell ill after consuming the affected product. The recall notice did not provide information on returning the product to the place of purchase for a possible refund, nor was such information available on the Miyokos website.

Prosperity Organic Foods, based in Boise, Idaho, which acquired Miyoko's Creamery last year, did not immediately return an ABC News request for comment.

Miyoko's recalled product is sold in eight-ounce packages with a Universal Product Code (UPC) of 857554005773, while secondary packaging sells the eight-ounce units in a six-pack, according to the FDA report.

"Product is perishable and stored refrigerated/frozen," the FDA report states. "The Product is initially packaged in wax paper wrapping and into a [solid bleached sulfate] carton. Secondary packaging is the corrugated case for shipment."

The report says the affected product's SBS carton packaging has a lot number of 07871 and a best-by date of Nov. 5, 2026. On the secondary packaging, there is a lot number of 1007871 and a best-by date of Nov. 5, 2026.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Flu Season Off To Slow Start Across NH

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Oct. 28, 2026
Concord/Lakes NewsHealth NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

Breast cancer diagnosis brings cousins who never knew each other together

Reena Roy and Mara Bush, ABC News
Oct. 27, 2026
Health News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
[email protected]

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2026, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital