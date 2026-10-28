Plant-based butter recalled over yeast, mold and E.coli concerns receives FDA risk classification

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A plant-based butter that was recently recalled has received a risk classification from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

More than 1,300 cases of Miyoko's Creamery European Style Salted Plant Milk Butter had been recalled due to concerns over yeast, mold and E. coli, according to an FDA report.

The FDA on Friday classified the recall as a Class II risk level, assigned when use of or exposure to a product "may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote."

The voluntary recall, which was initiated on Sept. 11, affected 10 states including Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, New Jersey, New Hampshire and Wisconsin, according to the FDA report.

It's unclear if anyone fell ill after consuming the affected product. The recall notice did not provide information on returning the product to the place of purchase for a possible refund, nor was such information available on the Miyokos website.

Prosperity Organic Foods, based in Boise, Idaho, which acquired Miyoko's Creamery last year, did not immediately return an ABC News request for comment.

Miyoko's recalled product is sold in eight-ounce packages with a Universal Product Code (UPC) of 857554005773, while secondary packaging sells the eight-ounce units in a six-pack, according to the FDA report.

"Product is perishable and stored refrigerated/frozen," the FDA report states. "The Product is initially packaged in wax paper wrapping and into a [solid bleached sulfate] carton. Secondary packaging is the corrugated case for shipment."

The report says the affected product's SBS carton packaging has a lot number of 07871 and a best-by date of Nov. 5, 2026. On the secondary packaging, there is a lot number of 1007871 and a best-by date of Nov. 5, 2026.

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