Platner Planning To Withdraw Monday

Platner Planning To Withdraw Monday
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MaineMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsPolitics NewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
July 10, 2026

Embattled Maine Democrat Graham Platner is revealing when he’ll officially be withdrawing his bid to be the next United States senator from the Pine Tree State.

Platner says he’ll drop out of the race Monday after suspending his bid earlier this week due to allegations of sexual assault that he’s denied.

A number of Democrats are already lining up to be the party’s new nominee with whoever comes out on top taking on Republican incumbent Senator Susan Collins in November.

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