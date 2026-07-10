Platner Planning To Withdraw Monday
Embattled Maine Democrat Graham Platner is revealing when he’ll officially be withdrawing his bid to be the next United States senator from the Pine Tree State.
Platner says he’ll drop out of the race Monday after suspending his bid earlier this week due to allegations of sexual assault that he’s denied.
A number of Democrats are already lining up to be the party’s new nominee with whoever comes out on top taking on Republican incumbent Senator Susan Collins in November.