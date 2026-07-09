Platner Suspends Campaign For Maine’s U.S. Senate Seat

Platner Suspends Campaign For Maine’s U.S. Senate Seat
MaineNew HampshireNewsPolitics NewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
July 9, 2026

Following months of controversies, an embattled Graham Platner is suspending his bid for the United States Senate.

Earlier this week, a report surfaced claiming the Democrat from Maine sexually assaulted an ex-girlfriend while he was under the influence of alcohol five years ago.

Platner is denying those claims and, in a video posted online, criticized what he calls the corporate media for its reporting. He also said he’s leaving the race because he’d no longer have access to money and voter data due to this scandal.

With Platner out, Democrats in Maine have until July 27th to replace him on the ballot as they try to unseat Republican Susan Collins in November..

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