Police Are Taking Part In Extra Patrols

New Year’s Eve has arrived, and that means a lot of folks will be heading out to celebrations.

Law enforcement across the state will be doing some increased patrols to crack down on motorists who are taking part in illegal activity while behind the wheel.

From 2019 until 2024, there were 191 DWI arrests in New Hampshire December 31st and January 1st.

Police say it’s important to make sure you have a safe ride home if you’re planning to drink alcohol tonight.