Police Chase Ended With Two Arrests

A police chase that ended with two arrests earlier this month could be linked to a series of thefts in Carroll County.

Officers responded to a Park and Ride lot in Londonderry around nine p.m. on March 19th, for a man walking around parked vehicles with a power tool.

He fled in a car driven by a woman and the pursuit ended on a dead end street in Manchester.

The suspects, identified as 29-year-old Sabrina Fogg of Dalton, and 33-year-old Jason Williams of Stewartstown, face multiple charges.

Police executed a search warrant and found several items in the suspect’s vehicle that appeared to be stolen.