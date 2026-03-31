Police Chase Ended With Two Arrests

Police Chase Ended With Two Arrests
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
March 31, 2026

A police chase that ended with two arrests earlier this month could be linked to a series of thefts in Carroll County.

Officers responded to a Park and Ride lot in Londonderry around nine p.m. on March 19th, for a man walking around parked vehicles with a power tool.

He fled in a car driven by a woman and the pursuit ended on a dead end street in Manchester.

The suspects, identified as 29-year-old Sabrina Fogg of Dalton, and 33-year-old Jason Williams of Stewartstown, face multiple charges.

Police executed a search warrant and found several items in the suspect’s vehicle that appeared to be stolen.

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