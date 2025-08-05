Police Continue To Investigate Apparent White Supremacist Altercation

Police Continue To Investigate Apparent White Supremacist Altercation
Concord/Lakes NewsNew Hampshire
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
August 5, 2025

Police continue to investigate an altercation involving a group of masked protesters carrying a flag with a swastika on it in Concord last Saturday.

Officials announced yesterday that they are reviewing several videos of the incident and trying to identify people in the crowd.

A group of nearly two dozen people wearing masks and carrying the swastika flag demonstrated last Saturday afternoon, with at least one bystander getting into some sort of altercation with the group.

RELATED ARTICLES

NH Hospital Named Among Most Beautiful In The Country

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Aug. 5, 2025
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

Pedestrian Killed in Concord

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Aug. 4, 2025
Concord/Lakes NewsNew HampshireNews

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital