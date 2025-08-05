Police Continue To Investigate Apparent White Supremacist Altercation
Police continue to investigate an altercation involving a group of masked protesters carrying a flag with a swastika on it in Concord last Saturday.
Officials announced yesterday that they are reviewing several videos of the incident and trying to identify people in the crowd.
A group of nearly two dozen people wearing masks and carrying the swastika flag demonstrated last Saturday afternoon, with at least one bystander getting into some sort of altercation with the group.