Police, DMV Issuing A Scam Warning
Hampton police and the state Department of Motor Vehicles are issuing a scam warning.
According to authorities, scammers are sending text messages where recipients are being told to submit immediate payment for an unresolved traffic fine.
The messages claim to be from the DMV and threaten action like suspending the recipient’s vehicle registration, driver’s license suspension and administrative fees.
If you get a message like this, report it as junk and delete it.