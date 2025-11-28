Police investigate after American man found fatally stabbed in Tobago

World News
Julia Jacobo, ABC News
November 28, 2025
(NEW YORK) -- Authorities on the Caribbean island of Tobago say they're investigating the death of an American man who was found fatally stabbed on Wednesday.

The victim was identified as Christopher Brown, 42, of Silverthorne, Colorado, the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service told ABC News.

Brown was having dinner with friends at Marguarite’s Local Cuisine in the seaside village of Castara on Wednesday and accompanied the group when they went to a second restaurant and bar nearby to have drinks afterward, police said.

He then apparently left the second location, telling his friends that he was going to buy marijuana, and walked along a main road in Castara, according to the police report.

Police received a report just after 10:30 p.m. local time of a "motionless body bearing a stab wound to the back" on Depot Road in Castara, the report states. When they arrived at the scene, they observed several wounds on the man's body, as well as a "metallic object" protruding from his back.

"The Division of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transportation is profoundly saddened and deeply disturbed by the tragic murder of a foreign national in the peaceful community of Castara," the agency said in a statement. "The Division strongly condemns this horrific act of violence and extends our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of the deceased during this unimaginably difficult time," a statement from the agency read.

One suspect is in custody, but they have not been charged at this time, police said.

The investigation is ongoing, authorities said.

