Police Looking For Fourth Suspect After Incident
Exeter police are asking for help from the public as they try and track down a fourth suspect in connection with a shots fired incident.
Gunfire was reported in the area of Newfields Road Tuesday and there was an altercation with one of the suspects and an officer before the individuals ran away.
Three men from Massachusetts were later taken into custody and charged with resisting arrest.
The fourth person likely left the area and there’s no threat to the publi