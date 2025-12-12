Police Looking For Man Who Moved Raccoon

Police Looking For Man Who Moved Raccoon
MaineNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
December 12, 2025

Wells Maine police are on the lookout for a man who moved a raccoon infected with rabies out of a road.

They say the man grabbed the animal with his bare hands Monday as the raccoon was blocking traffic on Sanford Road.

A police officer later found the raccoon and euthanized it, but that animal tested positive for rabies and there are concerns the man may end up getting sick.

Nearly 50 cases of rabies have been confirmed statewide this year and anyone with information on the man’s identity is asked to come forward.

RELATED ARTICLES

Suicide Prevention Barriers

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Dec. 12, 2025
MaineNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

50K Powerball Winner In NH

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Dec. 9, 2025
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital