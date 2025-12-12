Police Looking For Man Who Moved Raccoon

Wells Maine police are on the lookout for a man who moved a raccoon infected with rabies out of a road.

They say the man grabbed the animal with his bare hands Monday as the raccoon was blocking traffic on Sanford Road.

A police officer later found the raccoon and euthanized it, but that animal tested positive for rabies and there are concerns the man may end up getting sick.

Nearly 50 cases of rabies have been confirmed statewide this year and anyone with information on the man’s identity is asked to come forward.