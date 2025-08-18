Police Releasing Results Of Latest Crackdown

NH State Police are releasing the results of their latest crackdown on dangerous drivers in Hampton Falls and Hampton.

Troopers say they stopped 35 drivers for excessive speed during their latest initiative on Interstate 95 yesterday.

A Maine woman and Massachusetts man were traveling at speeds of over 120 miles per hour, and two drivers were found to have suspended licenses.

As summer winds down, Troopers are reminding everyone about the importance of safety on the roads.