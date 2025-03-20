Michigan hospital employee shoots co-worker outside building in ‘targeted attack’: Police

Nadine El-Bawab, ABC News
March 20, 2025
(TROY, Mich.) -- A hospital employee shot a co-worker multiple times in Troy, Michigan, at the building's parking garage on Thursday in a "targeted attack," according to police.

The employee was struck twice in the arm when the suspect fired a handgun five times outside Corewell Health Beaumont Troy Hospital, according to Lt. Ben Hancock of the Troy Police Department. The victim's vehicle was also struck, Hancock said.

The victim -- a 25-year-old man from Troy -- is alive and in stable condition.

The suspect was taken into custody after he fled the scene, police said. Officials have not revealed the identity of the suspect.

Police responded to the shooting on Thursday at about 7 a.m. local time, according to police, with the suspect being taken into custody a couple hours later.

"One victim is in the emergency department for medical treatment. Patients with services scheduled should not come to the hospital at this time. Patients may call the department where they were scheduled for service directly," Corewell Health said in a statement to ABC News.

The hospital was immediately put on lockdown "out of an abundance of caution," Corewell Health said. It is now in the process of resuming normal operations, according to police.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

