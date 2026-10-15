Police search home following double homicide at Great Wolf Lodge amid hunt for motive

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Authorities searched the Pennsylvania home of a family at the center of a double homicide at a Poconos resort as they tried to find a motive for why a woman allegedly killed her husband and 3-year-old son before trying to take her own life, according to court filings.

The "violent domestic tragedy" unfolded on Monday in a room at the Great Wolf Lodge in Scotrun, Pocono Township, officials said.

Police responding to a call for a suicidal caller found the two victims -- Charles Harrison and his son -- dead on mattresses, according to the criminal complaint. Harrison had been stabbed multiple times in the chest, while his son, identified in the complaint as T.H., appeared to have a single stab wound to his chest, according to the complaint.

The 911 caller -- identified in the complaint as 27-year-old Metallica Rose Harrison of Towanda -- was charged with two counts of homicide in connection with the deaths, according to the complaint.

On the 911 call, she allegedly reported that she was "too weak to stab my neck" and that she had knives but they were "not working" and needed "help dying," according to the complaint. When asked if she was alone, she allegedly said that "my husband and son are already gone in the bed," and, "They're already gone, I'm sorry."

A "large butcher kitchen knife" and a smaller knife were found in the bathroom, according to the complaint. Resort staff confirmed that the knives, which had teal handles, did not belong to the lodge, according to the complaint.

The family had been staying at the family resort since Sept. 21 and, after extending their stay, were slated to check out on Tuesday, according to the complaint.

Instead, officers responded to the family's home in Towanda that day searching for evidence that, according to the search warrant application, "may reveal valuable evidence relating to the motive for this incident as well as recover evidence connecting the knife used at the crime scene to other items" at the home.

"It is common for individuals in these scenarios to document their homicidal and suicidal ideation's via hand writings or electronics prior to, during and after the act has taken place," the application stated.

Officers were additionally seeking financial information and insight into why the family had left their home and had been staying at the resort for the past three weeks, according to the application.

Police ultimately seized nearly a dozen "teal knives" from the home, as well as a safe, a journal, a financial notebook, a laptop and other items, according to a court filing on the inventory.

Amid the investigation, the victims' family members described the suspect to police as "dominant" and "controlling" and that she had "isolated" them from the father and son, according to the search warrant application. One family member also claimed that Harrison was "resentful" toward her son because she "never wanted to get pregnant" and had made statements about the toddler "taking away one-on-one time between her and Charles," according to the application.

Harrison was denied bail during her arraignment on Tuesday, police said. She is in custody awaiting a preliminary hearing scheduled for Oct. 21. The online court docket does not list any attorney information for her at this time.

The Great Wolf Lodge said the resort was "cooperating fully with local law enforcement as they conduct their investigation."

"We are deeply saddened and heartbroken by a tragic domestic incident that occurred yesterday in a guest room at our resort in the Pocono Mountains," the company said in a statement on Tuesday. "Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of those affected."

If you are struggling with thoughts of suicide or worried about a friend or loved one, call or text the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 for free, confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

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