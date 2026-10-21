Police searching for gunman in possible road-rage killing on George Washington Bridge

During the day steady traffic flows in both directions to Manhattan crossing over the Hudson River on the George Washington Bridge. (Getty Images stock photo)

An investigation is underway Wednesday to identify a suspect who fatally shot a motorist on the upper deck of New York's iconic George Washington Bridge, police said.

A 46-year-old man, an off-duty Con Edison worker, was driving a blue Volkswagen Golf in the westbound lanes of the world's busiest bridge on Tuesday night when gunfire erupted, according to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey Police Department (PAPD).

Police are investigating the shooting as the possible result of a road-rage encounter after reviewing surveillance video showing the victim's car had been involved in a near-collision with another driver before the shooting.

"PAPD received reports of a one-vehicle crash on the westbound upper level of the George Washington Bridge," a PAPD spokesperson said. "Responding officers found the driver with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the head."

The driver was taken to Englewood Hospital and Medical Center in New Jersey, where he was pronounced dead.

Police identified the victim on Wednesday as Koran Irvin, an off-duty Con Edison worker from Rockland County, New York.

"We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of a member of the Con Edison family in this senseless act of violence. Our deepest condolences go out to his family, friends, colleagues, and everyone who knew and loved him," a Con Edison spokesperson said in a statement.

ABC New York station WABC reported the victim was an off-duty Con Edison worker from Rockland County, New York.

The shooter immediately fled the scene, police said. A description of the suspect's vehicle was not released.

As of Wednesday morning, no arrests had been announced.

No other injuries were reported.

The shooting unfolded just after 7 p.m., during rush-hour traffic.

According to investigators, the victim was driving on a ramp leading to the westbound upper level of the George Washington Bridge when his vehicle nearly collided with another driver, sparking a dispute.

As both vehicles continued toward New Jersey, an occupant of the other vehicle opened fire, hitting the victim, authorities said.

The shooting prompted police to close the westbound lanes of the upper deck of the nearly mile-long double-deck suspension bridge to investigate the shooting and collect evidence.

Police closed the westbound lanes of the upper deck for about six hours and reopened them around 1 a.m. ET Wednesday.

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