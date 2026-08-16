Police Searching For Missing Maine Man

Police Searching For Missing Maine Man
MaineMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
August 16, 2026

The Kennebunk Police Department on Saturday was searching for a missing man.

Jacob Jackson was last seen near Summer Street in Kennebunk, according to a Facebook post by the police department.

He is a white male with green eyes, brown hair and a brown beard and is 5’10” and about 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and sneakers.

People with information about Jackson’s location should contact Kennebunk Police Sergeant Rooney at 207-324-3644, ext. 1.

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