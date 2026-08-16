Police Searching For Missing Maine Man

The Kennebunk Police Department on Saturday was searching for a missing man.

Jacob Jackson was last seen near Summer Street in Kennebunk, according to a Facebook post by the police department.

He is a white male with green eyes, brown hair and a brown beard and is 5’10” and about 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and sneakers.

People with information about Jackson’s location should contact Kennebunk Police Sergeant Rooney at 207-324-3644, ext. 1.