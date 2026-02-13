Police searching for missing Texas college student: ‘Matter of concern’

Meredith Deliso, ABC News
February 13, 2026
Brianna Arango is seen in an undated photo released by the Southern Methodist University Police Department. Southern Methodist University Police Department

(DALLAS) -- Police are looking for a missing Texas college student, calling it a "matter of concern."

Brianna Arango, 21, a student at Southern Methodist University, was last seen midday Thursday on the Dallas campus, according to police.

She was last seen around 12:30 p.m. near Harold Simmons Hall, according to the Southern Methodist University Police Department.

A family member contacted SMU Police at approximately 3:30 p.m. Thursday to report that Arango did not meet with them as planned earlier that afternoon, campus police said. She had a class at 1 p.m. that she also did not attend, police said.

"Based on the information available, SMU Police are actively working to locate Brianna and are treating this as a matter of concern," the department said in an advisory

"SMU Police are asking for the campus community's assistance in locating her," the advisory added.

Arango was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue sweatpants and carrying a beige tote bag, police said.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact SMU Police at 214-768-3388.

