Police Shooting In Bath NH

The NH Attorney General’s office says a woman has died after a reported shooting involving police last night in Bath New Hampshire

The attorney general says state and local police had been pursuing a vehicle they had been trying to locate earlier. Officials say police made contact with a woman who was armed with what appeared to be a handgun near the intersection of Route 302 and Route 112.

During the interaction, gunshots were fired and the woman was injured. She was taken to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Part of Route 112 in Bath remains closed at the intersection with Route 302 due to the incident.

Officials say no one else was hurt.

There is no known threat to the public at this time.